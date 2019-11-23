Bonneauville
The Bonneauville Narcotics Anonymous group will meet Sunday at 7 p.m. at the schoolhouse, behind St. Joseph Catholic Church, 12 E. Hanover St.
Gettysburg
The Gettysburg Group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets today at 7:30 a.m. and noon and on Sunday at 7 p.m. at St. James Lutheran Church, located at the corner of Stratton and York streets.
——
Boy Scout Troop 73, for boys 11 to 18 years old, will meet Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Gettysburg Presbyterian Church on Baltimore Street.
——
Insight Meditation Community of Gettysburg will hold a dharma & weekly meditation talk on Sunday’s from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalists Church, 136 S. Stratton St. Open to the public and free of charge.
——
The 41st Annual Holiday Bazaar, at Trinity United Church of Christ, 60 E. High St., Gettysburg, is set for Dec. 6 and 7, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Dec. 8, 12-3 p.m., featuring a silent auction, handcrafted gifts, home-cooked foods, soups, and baked goods, including mincemeat pies.
——
Bethel Mennonite Church, 2335 Biglerville Road, will hold a joint Thanksgiving service with GCOB at 6:30 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 24. All are welcome. For info, call 717-420-5655.
Littlestown
The Littlestown Area Municipal Band will hold a free concert at 3 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 24, at Saint Paul’s Lutheran Church, Littlestown, 53 West King St.
New Oxford
The Cross Keys Village Brethren Home Community, 2990 Carlisle Pike, will hold its Holiday Bazaar from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 30. There will be homemade items and light refreshments for sale.
