The fourth annual Abolitionists Day will be held on Saturday, March 7, at 2 p.m. at the Sterner recreation building at 545 Long Lane, Gettysburg.
Entitled “Celebrating Abolitionist Women on the 100th Anniversary of Women’s Suffrage,” the two-hour program includes a play about abolitionists such as Anna Dickenson, William Lloyd Garrison and Lucretia Mott. The performance recognizes that many women who fought for women’s rights first started in the abolitionist movement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.