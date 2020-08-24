The Adams County Community Foundation has awarded a third round of grants from its COVID-19 Relief & Recovery Fund bringing the total amount awarded to more than $162,000. The Fund has directed charitable grants to 21 area nonprofits since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and related economic downturn.
Through the COVID-19 Fund, gifts from The Forward Fund, Dwight D. Eisenhower Society, Thomas and Florence Metz Fund and many others have provided critical support to nonprofits struggling to meet the extraordinary needs of our community.
