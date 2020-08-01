The Adams County Arts Council (ACAC) will showcase the work of Dr. Lisa McCleod-Simmons, Loy Elliott and James Rowland on Friday, Aug. 7, 5-7:30 p.m. for a First Friday Public Reception.

The shows will remain up through Aug. 24, according to an ACAC release. The reception, at the 125 S. Washington St., Gettysburg center, is free and open to the public. The wearing of masks and temperature screening are required to enter the AECenter, the release reads.

