Loy Elliott will feature a collection of aerial photographs, such as the one above, on print-n-stick paper in the gallery. His photographs were taken while flying with Jim Chick and David Salisbury on different occasions around Adams County.
Diversity, a collection of oils and acrylics by James Rowland, is currently hanging in the studio.
Submitted Photo
Lisa McCleod-Simmons will exhibit a collection of landscape, cityscape, portraits and architectural photographs on metal in the reception hall.
Submitted Photo
Loy Elliott will feature a collection of aerial photographs, such as the one above, on print-n-stick paper in the gallery. His photographs were taken while flying with Jim Chick and David Salisbury on different occasions around Adams County.
The Adams County Arts Council (ACAC) will showcase the work of Dr. Lisa McCleod-Simmons, Loy Elliott and James Rowland on Friday, Aug. 7, 5-7:30 p.m. for a First Friday Public Reception.
The shows will remain up through Aug. 24, according to an ACAC release. The reception, at the 125 S. Washington St., Gettysburg center, is free and open to the public. The wearing of masks and temperature screening are required to enter the AECenter, the release reads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.