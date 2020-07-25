A measure sponsored by state Sen. Doug Mastriano (R-33) to streamline the process for veterans seeking a driver’s license designation was signed into law Thursday as Act 74 of 2020.
Senate Bill 927 aims to simplify the procedure by requiring immediate validation, instead of the self-certification and subsequent follow-up by the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs that presently occurs, according to a release from the senator’s communications coordinator, Fallon D. Binner.
