Adams County last week saw its first confirmed case of West Nile Virus of the year.
Mosquitoes collected by Adams County Conservation District (ACCD) staff on Aug. 7, in Conewago Township tested positive for West Nile Virus, according to a release from ACCD.
Additional surveillance and mosquito trapping in Conewago Township is being performed by conservation district staff.
Some mosquitoes carry West Nile Virus, which can cause West Nile fever and/or encephalitis, an infection that can result in an inflammation of the brain.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, all residents of areas where virus activity has been identified are at risk.
Everyone needs to help eliminate the mosquito threat, according to the release. People are asked to inspect their property for sources of stagnant water that can collect in tarps, tires, buckets, construction debris, pools, plastic toys, gutters, watering troughs and birdbaths.
Eliminating these sources of stagnant water is the best method of reducing mosquito populations. Rain barrels can also breed mosquitoes and need to be completely screened.
There have been no confirmed human or bird cases of West Nile Virus in Adams County this year, according to the release.
For more information about reducing mosquitoes in Adams County or to report a concern, call the Adams County Conservation District – Mosquito-Borne Disease Control Program at (717)334-0636. For information about West Nile Virus symptoms in humans, contact the Department of Health at 1-877-PA-HEALTH, or visit the PA State West Nile Virus web site at www.dep.pa.gov/westnile.
