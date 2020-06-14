Adams County Christian Academy (ACCA) will begin the 2020 – 2021 School Year on Aug. 26, 2020. Rhonda J. Fertich, principal, stated emphatically, “We will begin at our planned time with teachers and students in the classrooms unless it is illegal to do so. We will modify and adjust our daily routines, procedures, and protocols to promote student and staff health and wellness.”
“The best gift you can give to your children is the gift of a great education”, stated Adams County Christian Academy assistant principal, Christopher Ross. “It is one of the most important decisions, if not the most important decision, you will make in the lives of your children,” he continued.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.