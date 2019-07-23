Let’s Preserve, a hands-on food preservation workshop, is being offered, Saturday, July 27, from 9 a.m. to noon at Oyler’s Organic Farms & Market, 400 Pleasant Valley Road, Biglerville.
Experience all the steps necessary to produce safe, high quality canned goods. Learn the basics of home canning and practice canning skills as a beginner or experienced preserver.
Join Mary Ann Oyler to learn the proper canning procedures for basic foods such as meats, squash, and beans, and acidic foods such as tomatoes, pickles, and peaches. Boiling water bath and pressure canning will be covered. Jars of produce preserved in the class will be available for attendees to take home.
Oyler has been teaching food preservation classes for over 30 years, having taught for Penn State Cooperative Extension and most recently at Oyler’s Organic Farms.
Registration is required and can be completed online at http://www.oylersorganicfarms.com (Classes & Events) or by calling 717-677-8411. Class size is limited. Class cost is $35 which includes all supplies.
