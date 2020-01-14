Exploring Oxford Town’s Area Treasures is a new New Oxford Area Historical Society (NOAHS) event slated for the third Wednesdays of the month from January through April at 7 p.m. in the council room at the New Oxford Borough building.
Since before the Revolutionary War, generations of industrious settlers and residents labored to turn Oxford Town, now New Oxford, into Adams County’s eastern gateway community, rich with the heritage time brings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.