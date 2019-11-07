Gettysburg Rising, Shut Down Berks Coalition, the YWCA of Adams County, and the Interfaith Center for Peace and Justice are screening “Las Madres de Berks” at the Y on Saturday, Nov. 9, at 4 p.m. The screening will be followed by a talk back to learn ways to take action to end family detention.
The documentary shares the testimonials of four mothers who were detained for two years with their children at The Berks County Residential Center, a family prison. Award-winning visual artist, Michelle Angela Ortiz created the 30-minute documentary as part of her “Familias Separadas” public art project, which amplifies the stories of families affected by detention and deportation in Pennsylvania. The mothers featured are some of the several women with young children who were held for nearly two years at Berks, which is one of only three permanent family prisons for immigrant families in the country.
