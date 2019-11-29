The Adams County Historical Society a history of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) in Adams County on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at 7 p.m.in the auditorium of Valentine Hall on the United Lutheran Seminary campus, Gettysburg.
The VFW was founded in 1899 and has played a vital role in the lives of many local service members. The event will highlight three local posts, Gettysburg, Littlestown, and East Berlin, with speakers John Winkleman, Larry Altoff, and Keary DeCarlo.
