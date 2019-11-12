India Mitchell, daughter of Cassondra Selby and Tim Mitchell, of Gettysburg, recently won the baton twirling and modeling title of Novice Miss Capital Area Marching Association (C.A.M.A.) in the age division of 10-12.
To capture this prestigious title, Mitchell demonstrated outstanding ability and talent in the three required event groups of modeling, strutting and twirling, having achieved the highest total points of her group for the combined three events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.