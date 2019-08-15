Adams County
The HGAC Architectural Salvage Warehouse, 986 Hanover Road, Gettysburg, will be open Saturday, Aug. 17, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Almost all doors are 25 percent off Saturday only. There are shutters, boards, blackboard slate, miscellaneous tools, vintage door locks, hinges, tubs, bricks, windows, beds, a wood or coal parlor stove, and many other items dating from the early 1800s. For more information, call Barry 717-677-6400.
Abbottstown
Al-Anon, for anyone who has been affected by someone else’s drinking, will meet 7 p.m., Fridays at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 130 E. Water St.
Fairfield
The Back 2 School Bash, featuring free games, food, face painting and haircuts, will take place 6-8 p.m. at Liberty Worship Center, 29 Carrolls Tract Road.
——
Become a “Blanketeer” with Project Linus. The Gettysburg-Adams County Chapter will gather 7-9 p.m., Friday, Aug. 16, at Fairfield Mennonite Church, 201 W. Main St., to share ideas, fabric, yarn and patterns during a Make-A-Blanket session.
Gettysburg
The Gettysburg group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets today at 7:30 a.m., noon and 8 p.m. at St. James Lutheran Church, located at the corner of Stratton and York streets.
——
CoDependents Anonymous meets at 10 a.m. on Saturdays at the Unitarian Universalists Church, 136 S. Stratton St. Enter by rear door. Contact Cindy K. at 717-357-0907.
——
Rev. Sherry Miller will present a program entitled Deciphering Grief for the Adams County Arts Council’s 3rdthursdaynoon series at noon today at the Arts Education Center, 125 S. Washington St.
——
A newly-formed Boy Scouts of America Venturing Crew is having a car wash and hot dog sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 17 at Greenmount Community Fire Department, 3095 Emmitsburg Road. For more information, call Herb Milligan at 717-778-1867
——
Gettysburg High School Class of 1949 will meet at noon on Tuesday, Aug. 20 at Hoss’s Steak and Seahouse, U.S. 30 East.
——
The Gettysburg Children’s Choir and Chamber Chorale will hold auditions for the 2019-20 season from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, in room 214, Schmucker Hall, Gettysburg College Campus. Contact Jamie Bowman for more information.
——
Veterans of the Army Air Corps, Army Air Force and Air Force will meet for breakfast at 9 a.m., today at Dunlap’s restaurant, Buford Avenue, across from the post office for the Gettysburg Flyboys breakfast. All veterans are invited.
Hanover
Support and Deliverance Group meets every Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Praise and Worship Center, 17 Wayne Ave., for people who wish to overcome addictive habits, over-eating, alcoholism or drug addiction, through Jesus Christ. For information, call Larry at 717-632-2773.
Littlestown
Bingo will be held Saturday at 7 p.m. at St. Aloysius Church Parish Hall, 29 S. Queen St. The kitchen will be open at 6 p.m.
with soup, sandwiches, drinks and homemade baked goods.
