The A Gettysburg Christmas Festival steering committee will hold stakeholder information sessions next Wednesday, Nov. 13, with two separate times to accommodate a variety of schedules. The meetings will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the Gettysburg Heritage Center, 297 Steinwehr Avenue, and at 7 p.m. at Borough headquarters on High Street, in the council chambers.
The sessions will offer community stakeholders, including business owners and front-line staffs, information about the festival, which takes place from Dec. 6-8, 2019, throughout downtown Gettysburg. Details about the event’s vision and purpose, transportation, parking, events, the parade and other information will be shared.
