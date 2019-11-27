Project Gettysburg/León (PGL) will hold its monthly meeting on Sunday, Dec. 1, from 6 to 8 p.m., beginning with pot-luck dinner, at the home of Harriet and Don Marritz, 61 East Broadway, Gettysburg, which may be accessed, even if construction continues, by driving around the barrier barrels.
The program is “Who Are We? The Fascinating History of PGL,” a review of over 30 years of the organization’s people and projects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.