Kathleen Kotula, executive deputy chief counsel in the Pennsylvania Department of State’s Office of Chief Counsel, has been named an Unsung Hero by The Legal Intelligencer, the nation’s oldest daily legal newspaper, according to a release issued by Ellen Lyon, deputy director, Office of Communications and Press, PA Department of State.
Kotula, of Mechanicsburg, is among the Legal Intelligencer’s 2020 Professional Excellence Award winners. The awards highlight the work and achievements of the Pennsylvania legal community.
