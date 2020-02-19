WellSpan is currently accepting applications for its 2020 summer volunteer program. The program offers a great opportunity for area students who may be interested in a healthcare career to gain experience in a professional environment.
WellSpan’s summer volunteer program offers meaningful and interesting assignments that provide insight into various healthcare jobs and settings. The structured program is an opportunity for students to engage with patients, families, visitors, and professionals for a hands-on learning experience, while also giving back to their community.
