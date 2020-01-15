Adams County and Hanover residents are invited to complimentary admission to the Gettysburg Heritage Center on Monday, Jan. 20.
The museum is open to visitors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with the last entrance into the exhibit area at 3 p.m.
