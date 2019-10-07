YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County will host a Senior Celebration on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., featuring area vendors providing information on issues of interest to senior citizens.
During the event, “The Singing Cowboy,” Tom Fontana, will present popular and traditional songs as they were sung by famous movie and television singing cowboys, such as Gene Autry and Roy Rogers. As guests visit the various informational displays in the gym, they will be welcome to hum, or sing, along to tunes such as “Home On The Range,” “I’m Back in the Saddle Again,” “Don’t Fence Me In,” and “I’m An Old Cowhand From the Rio Grande.”
