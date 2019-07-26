The 97th Annual South Mountain Fair will be held July 30 — Aug. 3, 2019, near Arendtsville.
Admission price is $7, with children under 36-inches tall admitted free.
Unlimited carnival rides are included in the paid admission price! Children under 36-inches tall ride for free.
Anyone using free passes must purchase a carnival ride armband at the gate for a small fee if they wish to ride the carnival rides.
All entertainment is also included in the admission price.
2019 Fair hours are Tuesday through Friday — 4 to 10 p.m. and Saturday — 1 to 10 p.m.
Call the South Mountain Fair office at 717-677-9663 for more information.
SCHEDULE
Sunday, July 28, 2019
1 p.m. — South Mountain Fair Rabbit and Cavy Show
2-4 p.m. Registration of Open Exhibits (see 4-H schedule for registration times for 4-H)
Monday, July 29, 2019
4-8 p.m. Registration of Open Exhibits
Tuesday, July 30, 2019
** 4-H Day **
8 a.m. Poultry Judging
4 p.m. Fair Opens
4 p.m. Exhibit Buildings open
5-10 p.m. Carnival Rides open
5 p.m. Open Swine Judging, Swine barn
6 p.m. Supreme Open Swine selection, Show Arena
7 p.m. 4-H/FFA Market Swine Judging, Show Arena
7:30 p.m. Food Auction in the Auditorium to benefit a local charity
10 p.m. Exhibit Buildings Close
Wednesday, July 31, 2019
3 p.m. Open Goat Judging, Show Arena
4 p.m. Open Sheep Judging, Show Arena
4 p.m. Fair Opens
4 p.m. Exhibit Buildings Open
5-10 p.m. Carnival Rides open
6 p.m. 4-H/FFA Market Goat Judging, Show Arena
7 p.m. 4-H/FFA Market Sheep Judging, Show Arena
6:30 p.m. Draft Horse Pulling Contest, Rear Arena
7:30 p.m. Battle of the Bands — Auditorium — Free
10 p.m. Exhibit Buildings Close
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
4 p.m. Fair Opens
4 p.m. Exhibit Buildings Open
5-10 p.m. Carnival Rides open
5 p.m. 4-H/FFA Dairy Beef Feeder Calf Judging, Show Arena
5:30 p.m. 4-H/FFA Dairy Beef Finished Steer Judging, Show Arena
6 p.m. 4-H/FFA Steer Judging, Show Arena
6 — 9 p.m. Mechanical Bull Ride $5
6:30 p.m. Chainsaw Carving Show
7 p.m. Open Beef Judging, Show Arena
8 p.m. Chainsaw Carving Show
9:30 p.m. Fireworks Display visible from the entire fairgrounds
10 p.m. Exhibit Buildings Close
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
4 p.m. Fair Opens
4 p.m. Exhibit Buildings Open
5-10 p.m. Carnival Rides open
5 p.m. 4-H/FFA Dairy Judging, Show Arena
6 — 9 p.m. Mechanical Bull Ride $5
6 p.m. Dairy Showmanship Judging, Show Arena
6:30 p.m. Chainsaw Carving Show
6:30 p.m. Dairy Cattle Judging (all breeds), Show Arena
7:30 p.m. Michael Twitty — Auditorium — Free
8 p.m. Chainsaw Carving Show
10 p.m. Exhibit Buildings Close
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
1 p.m. Fair Opens
1 p.m. Exhibit Buildings Open
1-10 p.m. Carnival Rides open (with afternoon break for dinner)
4 p.m. 4-H/FFA Livestock Sale
(Steer/Dairy Beef/Goat/Sheep/Poultry/Rabbits/Swine)
4:30 p.m. Parade of Antique Farm Equipment
7 p.m. Elly Cooke — Auditorium — Free
10 p.m. Exhibit Buildings Close, Only livestock may be removed.
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
2 p.m. — 4 p.m. Fairgrounds open to remove entries for all remaining departments. No exhibits in the main exhibit building will be released before 2 pm.
AUDITORIUM
ENTERTAINMENT
July 30, 7:30 p.m.
Baked goods auction to benefit local charity.
July 31, 7:30 p.m.
Battle of the Bands
Friday, Aug. 2, 7:30 p.m.
Country music cherishes family tradition and Michael Twitty is an integral part of that great heritage. He is the oldest son of country legend Conway Twitty. Entertaining an audience has become just as easy as having a conversation with friends. Consequently, Michael often changes his planned song list, saying he prefers to read the audience and give them exactly what they want. Whether it is country top 40, old time rock and roll, country classics or classic Conway. Recently, Michael has been taking his “Memories of Conway” show to various casinos and theaters around the country and now he’s coming to the South Mountain Fair.
Saturday, Aug. 3, 7 p.m.
Elly Cooke is a 20-year-old country singer/songwriter from Gettysburg. She began songwriting at age 11 and taught herself to play guitar at age 14. Elly has been performing at various venues over the last few years such as local fairs, festivals, restaurants, and wineries. She was the grand prize winner for Hanover Has Talent 2016, Westminster’s Got Talent 2016, and Acapella & Unplugged 2017 and she was a Nash Next 2017 local finalist. In November 2016, Elly was called onstage to sing with Keith Urban at the Giant Center in Hershey in front of more than 8,000 people. In her free time, Elly enjoys spending time with animals, attending concerts, and listening to music.
OUTSIDE
ENTERTAINMENT
Wednesday, July 31
6:30 p.m. Draft Horse Pulling Contest
Thursday, Aug. 1
6:30 p.m. Chainsaw carving show
8 p.m. Chainsaw carving show
9:30 p.m. Fireworks Display
Friday, Aug. 2
6:30 p.m. Chainsaw carving show
8 p.m. Chainsaw carving show
Saturday, Aug. 3
4:30 p.m. Parade of Antique Farm Equipment
