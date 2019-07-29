The following actions were on file at Magisterial District Judge Matthew Harvey’s office in Gettysburg as of mid-July 2019.
When charges are “waived” to Adams County Court of Common Pleas, a defendant has opted not to have a hearing before a magisterial judge. Charges being “held” means a magisterial judge held a hearing and ruled that charges would move forward to the county court.
Jailene Velez, 21, of 128 Kuhn Road, Hanover, was charged with possessing a small amount of marijuana for personal use, driving under the influence, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, driving with a suspended license, a lane violation, and careless driving May 25 in Gettysburg. The case was held for the county court.
Tayna Vanmetre, 34, of 218 W. High St., New Oxford, was charged with retail theft May 31 in Straban Township. The case was waived to the county court.
David Angeles, 26, of 4820 Old Harrisburg Road, Lot 79, Gettysburg, was charged with simple assault, disorderly conduct, and harassment June 6 in Gettysburg. The case was waived to the county court.
Arturo Angeles, 29, of 260 Gardners Station Road, Gardners, was charged with simple assault, disorderly conduct, and harassment June 6 in Gettysburg. The case was waived to the county court.
Moises Ortiz, 31, of 24 Colonial Drive, Hanover, was charged with making a false statement on a firearm sales form and unsworn falsification to authorities Nov. 17 in Straban Township. The case was waived to the county court.
Ryan Shefflet, 20, of 291 Drummer Drive, New Oxford, was charged with escape and failing to appear May 17 at Adams County Prison. The case was waived to the county court.
Christopher Chandler, 44, of Fayetteville, was charged with possessing a small amount of marijuana for personal use, possessing drug paraphernalia, one seatbelt violation each for himself and a passenger, and hauling an insecure load Sept. 12 in Gettysburg. The case was waived to the county court.
Trey Horton-Williams, 24, of 229 Pegram St., Gettysburg, was charged with possessing a small amount of marijuana for personal use, possessing drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence, and two counts related to driving under the influence of a controlled substance April 14 in Gettysburg. The case was waived to the county court.
Miriam Chiaruttini, 37, of 36 Carriage Lane, Gettysburg, was charged with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol concentration above 0.1 percent and driving the wrong way in a roundabout Jan. 26 in Gettysburg. The case was waived to the county court.
James Fitzgerald, 30, of Bowmansdale, was charged with driving under the influence, DUI with a blood alcohol concentration above 0.08 percent, and exceeding the speed limit April 13 in Straban Township. The case was to the county court.
Roberto Perez, 54, of York, was charged with two counts each of aggravated assault and simple assault April 7 in Gettysburg. The case was waived to the county court.
Shawn Starner, 44, of 2222 York Road, Gettysburg, was charged with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol concentration above 0.1 percent, driving left of center, and having a malfunctioning brake light Oct. 26 in Gettysburg. The case was waived to the county court.
Christina Patterson, 30, of 30 Dewdrop Lane, Gettysburg, was charged with theft by deception, receiving stolen property, and retail theft April 6 and April 12 in Straban Township. The case was waived to the county court.
Lori Wilson, 40, of 102 Apple Lane, Aspers, was charged with theft May 11 through June 10 in Straban Township. The case was waived to the county court.
Nicholas Karacoulakis, 18, of 127 Breckenridge St., Gettysburg, was charged with two counts each of simple assault, disorderly conduct, harassment, and aggravated assault April 21 in Gettysburg. The case was held for the county court.
Tara Kitzinger, 32, of Warrenton, Va., was charged with possessing a small amount of marijuana for personal use and possessing drug paraphernalia April 15 in Gettysburg. The case was waived to the county court.
Hope Paugh, 28, of 180 Knight Road, Gettysburg, was charged with retail theft May 29 in Straban Township. The case was waived to the county court.
Joshua Andino, 31, of York, was charged with escape Feb. 17 at Adams County Prison. The case was waived to the county court.
Brett Schwalm, 37, of 47 Breckenridge St., Gettysburg, was charged with retail theft, criminal conspiracy, and driving with a suspended vehicle registration May 11 in Straban Township. The case was waived to the county court.
James Snyder, 41, of Newville, was charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance, not stopping after a crash, not providing information after a crash, and careless driving Dec. 23 in Gettysburg. The case was waived to the county court.
Seth Dworchak, 34, of 331 Brysonia Wenksville Road, Biglerville, was charged with making a false statement on a firearm sales form and unsworn falsification to authorities Nov. 8 in Gettysburg. The case was waived to the county court.
Thomas Newman, 49, of 20 Maple Ave., Gettysburg, was charged with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol concentration above 0.1 percent and driving an unregistered vehicle March 17 in Gettysburg. The case was waived to the county court.
Kaitlyn Mallory, 33, of Prospect Park, was charged with criminal conspiracy, driving with a suspended vehicle registration, and driving with a suspended license May 11 in Straban Township. The case was waived to the county court.
William Dickensheets, 40, of 118 Sunset Drive, Abbottstown, was charged with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol concentration above 0.1 percent, DUI, and careless driving April 7 in Gettysburg. The case was waived to the county court.
Daniel Glatfelter, 35, of 524 Carlisle St., Apt. B, Gettysburg, was charged with escape and failing to appear April 19 in Gettysburg. The case was waived to the county court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.