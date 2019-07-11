With family summer travel season under way, Gettysburg Foundation and Gettysburg National Military Park announced the sixth annual Ford Family Day on Saturday, Aug. 3.
Ford Family Day is made possible through the generous support of the Ford Motor Company Fund. Ford Family Day provides a variety of family-friendly educational programs and activities at the Gettysburg National Military Park Museum & Visitor Center.
Since 2014, the Ford Motor Company Fund, through its sponsorship of Ford Family Day has removed financial barriers by providing free tickets to the museum, film and Cyclorama making these programs more accessible to a variety of families.
The Ford Motor Company Fund’s commitment to preserving American heritage has been an integral part of community events and educational initiatives at the Gettysburg National Military Park Museum & Visitor Center. Ford Motor Company Fund established the “Ford Motor Company Fund Education Center” when the Museum & Visitor Center opened in 2008.
Ford Family Day activities include special ranger-led family activities and hikes, music of the Civil War era, an encampment of living historians, children’s book readings, refreshments and an evening campfire with a ranger.
Visit GettysburgFoundation.org for the full schedule and program details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.