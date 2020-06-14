Anne Zabawa, president of the Historic Preservation Society of Gettysburg — Adams County (HGAC), said recently that after careful consideration of many factors, and in the interest of everyone’s safety, the Underground Railroad (UGRR) tours of the McAllister’s Mill Site will not be given this summer. Everyone is invited to participate in tours when they resume on Saturday mornings at 11 a.m. in May of 2021.
Although there is nothing like visiting the site where important historic events took place, HGAC encourages the public to read up on American Slavery, abolition and the Underground Railroad in preparation for next year’s tours. The McAllister Mill site was accepted into the National Park Service National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom (UGRR NTF) in 2011. It is the first and only Underground Railroad site in Gettysburg to receive formal recognition by the NPS and to be included in the Network to Freedom, which is a nationwide collection of sites that have a verifiable association to the Underground Railroad.
