Members of the Gettysburg Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution were recently hosted by Renfrew Museum and Park, Waynesboro, for its December meeting. A tour of the former Royer-Nicodemus home, the lovely mid-18th century structure built by Daniel Royer, offers exquisite architectural features, and was festooned in traditional holiday decorations.
The organization enjoyed the nation’s largest permanent collection of John Bell pottery as well. Listed on the National Registry of Historic Places, the Renfrew Museum and Park is owned and managed by the Borough of Waynesboro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.