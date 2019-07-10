Volunteers are needed for the 15th Annual Gettysburg Wine & Music Festival, central Pennsylvania’s premier wine event, Sept. 7-8 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Gateway Gettysburg Complex.
Each volunteer who works a three-hour shift will receive one free general admission ticket, including a souvenir wine glass, unlimited samples, access to live performances and a free T-shirt.
“This event is a success because of the many volunteers who support it and ensure every visitor has a great experience,” said Jennifer McCleaf, event director. “Gather your friends and volunteer for three hours then enjoy the festival for free.”
The event annually draws more than 7,000 visitors who sample and purchase wine from 27 Pennsylvania wineries, enjoy offerings from more than 50 food and craft vendors and dance to the region’s best live music.
Hosted by The Chamber of Gettysburg & Adams County and supported by area businesses and hundreds of volunteers, the festival promotes Pennsylvania wine, boosts the area economy and strengthens the local quality of life. In addition to supporting chamber programs, the festival benefits school groups and community organizations.
For more information or to buy tickets, visit www.gettysburgwine.com or call 717-334-8151. Find the festival on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GettysburgWineAndMusicFestival.
