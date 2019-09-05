The Adams County Historical Society encourages students in 6th through 12th grades to compete in the National History Day (NHD) Contest, a competition that brings half a million students together through historical research.
This year’s contest theme is “Breaking Barriers in History.” Students can submit their entries as a paper, exhibit, performance, documentary, or website, according to the NHD website (www.nhd.org). The top two students in every category at the “state/affiliate” level are invited to the national contest.
ACHS possesses numerous sources, such as diaries, letters, maps, newspapers, and personal artifacts dating back to the French and Indian War. ACHS invites students to spend time at its facility, 368 Springs Avenue, Gettysburg, where they can access historical documents and receive guidance from skilled volunteers.
The building is open 9 a.m. to noom and 1 to 4 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday, and also Thursday evenings from 6 to 9 p.m. Any Adams County student can research for free. NHD encourages entrants to focus on local history, as it “catches the judge’s eye.”
Competing in NHD can also boost a college application and improve research skills. Students should enter a category that plays to their strengths and present historic material in a new light. ACHS volunteers are happy to help students refine their topics. We even have a few suggestions for topics related to Adams County: The Underground Railroad, the Aftermath of the Battle of Gettysburg, Women’s Suffrage, Civil War letters and the voice of a common soldier, the advancement of medicine and investigation of post-traumatic stress disorder, Civil Rights, and Thaddeus Stevens.
Interested students should talk to their history teachers or contact Cathay Snyder at Messiah College, who can provide information on the regional National History Day competition. Snyder’s email is csnyder@messiah.edu.
