The Chamber of Gettysburg & Adams County will host its Annual Business Leadership Conference, a one-stop shop for professional development, on Thursday, Nov. 21 at the Gettysburg Hotel. Registration is open to all employees of any local business or organization. The day will be full of tips to better your communication skills, leadership skills and customer service.
The four dynamic education sessions, sponsored by Aero Energy and Pennsylvania Chamber Insurance, include: ‘Winning Colors, What is your Communication Style’ will be led by the Warrior JROTC; ‘WWII Leaders in Gettysburg: Their Stories, Their Styles’ will be led by Antigoni Ladd of Tigrett Leaderhsip Academy; ‘Stop Ignoring Your Leadership’s Check Engine Light by Judy Morley of Intuitively Speaking and ‘Handling Aggressive Customers’ led by Leslie Elsner-Bell of Granite HR Consulting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.