Stewart Wesley Woods of the 54th Massachusetts United States Colored Troops will be honored on his birthday, Saturday, Sept. 21 at 4 p.m., in Heidlersburg where he was born. The community is invited to attend to learn of his life, his family and his death after his capture at Battery Wagner.
“Learning of this Adams County-born soldier was news that deserved to be celebrated,” according to Cathay Snyder of the Ye Olde Sulphur Spa Historical Society of York Springs, sponsor of the event. “Timothy H. Smith, author and research assistant at the Adams County Historical Society will be the keynote speaker. He will give information about the 54th Massachusetts. Debra McCauslin will speak about Woods and his family. Reggie K. Thomas a US Colored Troops re-enactor will portray Stewart Woods and will carry the battle flag of the 54th Massachusetts. Caroline Small, of Gettysburg will perform The Battle Hymn of the Republic. The Biglerville American Legion Post 262 Honor Guard will be presenting and retiring the colors at the beginning and end of this half-hour hour event. At the conclusion, attendees will enjoy a piece of birthday cake,” said Snyder.
Recently an 1863 New York Times article revealed that Woods wrote in a book in Darien, Georgia, when the 54th Massachusetts was engaged there. The book was found after the town was burned. Woods had written that he was born in Heidlersburg, Adams County, Pa., on Sept. 21, 1834, also naming his regiment and the officers.
Ben Davis of Westerville, Ohio, is planning to attend the birthday celebration of Woods. Davis was researching his family history when he found a blog mentioning Woods and the New York Times article. Davis also found a reference to Woods’ brother, John Woods, in a book published by McCauslin. Together, Davis and McCauslin compiled a biography of Woods, which they will share at the event.
This year is the 30th anniversary of the movie “Glory” in which the 54th Massachusetts US Colored Troops is featured.
The celebration will be held outdoors in the pavilion at the Heidlersburg United Brethren in Christ Church which sits on the lane to the Heidlersburg Fire Company. For more information, contact McCauslin at 717-528-8553.
