Rabbittransit is considering implementing a Stop Hopper Microtransit service in the Gettysburg area.
The pilot project would bring on-demand transit to a designated zone in Gettysburg enabling tourists and residents to hail rides on smaller, neighborhood friendly-sized public transit buses.
The program allows customers to request rides after downloading the Microtransit app using a smartphone.
Following a ride request, the app provides passengers with an estimated pick-up time and when the rider is the next passenger in the queue.
Passengers would be picked up in nine-person vans within about 15 minutes and taken where they want to go within a designated area, including connections to the fixed route.
The app would also alert passengers when their ride is about to reach their desired destination. The proposed cost is $2.00 per trip.
Rabbittransit is seeking community input on travel patterns and possible interest for the service. A survey is available online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/FHQS2JY or an email can be sent to stophopper@rabbittransit.org to request a copy. Hard copies are also available at 257 N. Fourth St., Rear, Gettysburg.
Rabbittransit currently operates a Stop Hopper service in York within two designated zones, including East York and the Red Lion/Dallastown area. Should the proposed Gettysburg service move forward, it would be launch about May 2020.
