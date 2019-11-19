The Cumberland Township Historical Society will host a presentation about the Black Horse Tavern, a fixture in Cumberland Township’s history that remains today as a private residence, on Monday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m.
Guest speaker Michael Peffer, author of “Crossing the Threshold – The Historic Black Horse Tavern,” will trace the origins of the tavern back to 1740, when the land was purchased by Irish immigrants, and explore its various uses and owners over the years.
