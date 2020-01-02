College and college-bound students living in Adams County and planning a career in agricultural education, horticulture, landscape design, floriculture, forestry, plant pathology, conservation, ecology, and related fields are encouraged to apply for scholarships offered by the Garden Club Federation of Pennsylvania and the National Garden Clubs Inc.
The Garden Club Federation of Pennsylvania is offering 13 scholarships of $1,000 each to high school seniors and college students who meet the requirements. They must be state residents, but can attend college in any state.
