The Gettysburg Presbyterian Church (GPC) Choir will present, ‘Have You Heard?’, A Christmas Cantata by Joel Raney, on Sunday morning, Dec. 22, for the 8:15 and 11 p.m. worship services. The choir and accompanying orchestra will be conducted by David Conklin, long-time music teacher in the area and current Adult Choir Director and Coordinator for Contemporary Music at GPC.
Joel Raney says his work, ‘Have You Heard?’ revisits the Christmas story using captivating musical language. You’ll find many familiar carols, but also some familiar Christmas texts, set to beloved Irish and Welsh folk songs. These, combined with original music and scripture-based narration, complete a surprisingly refreshing re-telling of the Christmas story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.