The Adams County Arts Council’s (ACAC) Arts Education Center has reopened and resumed regular hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
The center will be closed on Saturdays through Aug. 15, according to an ACAC release.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 81F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: June 20, 2020 @ 1:45 am
The Adams County Arts Council’s (ACAC) Arts Education Center has reopened and resumed regular hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
The center will be closed on Saturdays through Aug. 15, according to an ACAC release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.