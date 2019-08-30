Hello to one and all. It is not only “back to school time,” but also time to bring you up to date on the news of Upper Adams. Of course it also brings Football Friday — are you ready? I just can’t believe there are signs of Halloween — and yes, even some Christmas greetings already in stores. It’s much too early! Don’t you think we should pause and take a step in the right direction? We bid farewell to August and welcome September as the saying goes “time waits for no one as we move along,” Weather still has its ups and downs. Enjoy the outdoors while you can while watching colorful and singing birds and animals on the go (people, too), while relaxing on the porch swing. Give thanks to God for the many blessings we share. Please continue to pray for peace, troops, families, friends, emergency personnel and all. Have a safe and happy Labor Day weekend and please keep in touch.
Birthday wishes go to: Rick Philips, Gettysburg, Sept. 1; Rhonda Slaybaugh, Aspers, Sept. 2; Sharleen Fazzalori, Aspers, Sept. 3 while hubby Nick has his birthday Sept. 8; Cody Daron, Biglerville, Sept. 4; Sarah Bucher, Bendersville, Sept. 5. Enjoy!
Happy Anniversary and Congratulations to: Bob and Louise Baker, Boiling Springs (formerly Upper Adams), Sept. 4; Don and Cindy Sowers, Gardners while Richard and Joyce Beamer Celebrate, Sept. 5; Gary and Michelle Bretzman, Bendersville, Sept. 7. Way to go and keep going!
Football has arrived as this busy world approaches fall, so, come on, catch the spirit, see great performances by the bands and cheer them on. It’s a great time of year before winter arrives. Support is appreciated.
Kudo’s to John Messeder of the Gettysburg Times for his informative articles all about animals, country and outdoor events. Keep it coming!
I had the pleasure of meeting former co-worker Traci Lower, (Alias Jessica James), a famous author who was sharing information and signing some of her many publications at Biglerville Library. She was one of my first helpers at the Gettysburg Times!
Better get your calendars up to date with these upcoming events:
Tonight, 6 p.m. — Come join in on the fun and prizes, with free admission and a free meal at the popular Meat Raffle by Bendersville Community Fire Co. Your support greatly appreciated.
Saturday, Aug. 31, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. — An annual bake, yard and rummage sale will be held at St. John’s UCC, McKnightstown. There are plenty of bargains. Breakfast and lunch sandwiches are for sale.
Saturday, Aug. 31, 7:30 a.m. — Rise, shine and journey to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Biglerville to enjoy the Community Prayer Breakfast with a special program by Erin Rodgers, followed by fellowship. For more information, call 717-677-7210 or Church 717-677-6365. Note: There is no prayer breakfast Sept. 28. Nark your calendars now.
The song says “It’s a long, long time from May to December, but September brings shorter days,” finally some rain, Fall weather and more events.
Sunday, Sept. 1, 10:30 a.m. — Bendersville Lutheran Parish (Bethlehem, Christ, Aspers and St. James, Wenksville) welcomes all to attend combined services at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Bendersville with worship services and holy communion.
Tuesday, Sept. 3, 7:45 a.m. — AnUpper Adams prayer breakfast will be held at Apple Bin Restaurant, near Biglerville, with an inspirational message by Elder David L. Roberts, Pastor of Amos Tabernacle Church of God in Christ, Mummasburg. It’s a great time to bring family and friends.
Wednesday, Sept. 4, 11:30 a.m. — Church of the Brethren, Biglerville Road, invites all women for a $4 light lunch and services with a guest speaker. For more information, call Cheryl at 717-337-2938.
Thursday, Sept. 5, 6:30 p.m. — Take time to relax and enjoy monthly bingo at Biglerville Fire Hall by Ladies Auxiliary. Doors open at 5:30. Food is for sale.
Sept. 21, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. — Come to Anniversary Day at SpiritTrust Lutheran Village, Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg, for great food, entertainment, a flea market, peach sundaes, sandwiches, soup and more.
Something to remember: Hope You had a chance to read the “ABCs of Back to School” in the Aug. 26 edition of the Gettysburg Times. It’s worthwhile your while!
Enough is enough for this time, don’t you think so? Please keep in touch.
Thought of the week: Leaves are drifting to the ground — in colors of red, yellow, orange and brown. Fall is such a wonderful time of year to be thankful that we are here.
