Chloe Plesic, a Bermudian Springs 10th grader, recently placed 15th in the Nation for Youth in the Californian Rabbit Specialty Club for the 2018-19 sweepstakes year. The awards were given at National Convention held in Las Vegas in October. Chloe raises, breeds, and shows Californian rabbits all over the country, she belongs to the Californian Specialty Club. The mission statement of the club is “to stimulate the improvement of the Californian rabbit and make it prominent on the show table.”
A Californian sweepstakes system stimulates interest and competition among Californian breeders nationally. A member is granted points for Best of Breed, Best Opposite Sex of Breed, Best in Show and their placement in class. The total number of points earned by each member at sanctioned shows during the year is tabulated by the club, which has more than 700 members from every state including Canada and Alaska. www.nationalcalifornianrabbitspecialtyclub.com
