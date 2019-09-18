Adams County
AAA Central Penn will hold a member appreciation day 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sept. 20, at 1275 York Road, Gettysburg. There will be a travel store sidewalk sale with local businesses. Door prizes and refreshments are available. Bring plastic or cloth bags to be donated for the Gleaning Project.
——
The Chambersburg Area Kennel Club will hold an AKC Sanctioned B Match at Gettysburg Recreational Park, 545 Long Lane, Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Biglerville
Olde Tyme Bingo will be held at 7 p.m. on Sept. 20, at the Biglerville American Legion Woods. BYOB. For more information, call Erma at 717-586-1808 or Krista at 717-677-9910.
East Berlin
An outdoor church service with gospel bluegrass music will be held at 10 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 22, during the Sixth Annual Sweet Potato Festival at Thomason’s Olde Thyme Herb Farm, 170 Stoney Point Road, East Berlin. All are welcome. Bring a lawn chair. Contact Beth at 717-624-1527 for more information.
Fairfield
The Fairfield group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets today at 8 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 13 Main St.
——
A dance will be held Wednesday, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Village Hall, located on Main Street.
——
The Fairfield Fire and EMS holds bingo every Thursday at the smoke-free dining hall. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Bingo starts at 6:45 p.m., with three early-bird games.
——
Become a “Blanketeer” with Project Linus. The Gettysburg-Adams County Chapter will gather from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at Fairfield Mennonite Church, 201 W. Main St., to share ideas, fabric, yarn and patterns during a Make-A-Blanket session. The club will also have a booth set up at Pippinfest, Sunday, Sept. 29.
Gettysburg
Gettysburg VFW Post 15 is open to the public Thursdays (Burger Night) from 4 to 8 p.m. and Fridays from 5 to 8 p.m. This weeks’ Friday Night Special is an 8-ounce New York strip steak with baked potato, side salad, a roll, butter and dessert. Call the post at 717-334-4614 for more information.
——
The Gettysburg group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets today at noon at St. James Lutheran Church, located at the corner of Stratton and York streets.
——
The Gettysburg High School Class of 1958 will meet on Thursday, Sept. 19 at 6 p.m. at General Pickett’s Buffet, 571 Steinwehr Ave. All classmates, spouses and guests are welcome to attend. No reservation is needed.
——
Spirit Fest will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, at 1075 Old Harrisburg Road. Food, entertainment, craft displays, soup and a yard sale will all be available at the event, held by SpiriTrust: The Village at Gettysburg.
——
The annual meeting and selection of officers for the board of Gettysburg Area Dollars for Scholars will be held Thursday, Sept. 26 at 6:30 p.m. at 900 Biglerville Road.
Hanover
A support meeting for families and friends affected by substance use disorders and addiction is held every second and fourth Thursday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at St. Mark Lutheran Church. Enter by Willow Street, the red door entrance. Visit www.guidingheartswithhope.org, or call 717-968-3083.
Elsewhere
Al-Anon, Adult Children of Alcoholics, meets every Sunday at 7 p.m. at St. Mary’s Lutheran Church, Silver Run, Md.
——
The Carroll County Fall Job Fair will be held Thursday, Oct. 3, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at BERC, 224 N/ Center St., Westminster, Md. Bring resumes and meet with employers who are looking to fill job openings and learn about exciting career opportunities. Free admission and parking. For more information, call 410-386-2820 or visit the event page on www.Facebook.com/CCBERC.
