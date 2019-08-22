Gettysburg, PA (17325)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 92F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 67F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.