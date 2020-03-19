Luke May, Gettysburg Lions Club Student of the Month, represents the math department at Gettysburg Area High School. Students are selected not only for academic excellence but for their leadership and service to the school and community.
May’s school activities include President of the National Honor Society; Secretary of Tri-M, the music Honor Society; varsity letterman on the boy’s swimming and soccer teams, outdoor education counselor for two years; a two-year mini-thon participant; senior class representative of Key Club International and is a viola player in a string ensemble that plays benefits to support the orchestra.
