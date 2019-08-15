ACNB Corporation was recently named by Central Penn Business Journal to its 23rd annual list of the Top 50 Fastest Growing Companies in Central Pennsylvania for 2019. This is the second consecutive year ACNB Corporation has achieved this recognition.
“ACNB Corporation’s growth is the direct result of the commitment and hard work of many in our organization, as well as reinforces the success of our business model, vision, and core values. We are, once again, truly honored to be recognized for our achievements and excited about the positive momentum ACNB Corporation continues to experience in our local markets through our subsidiaries of ACNB Bank and Russell Insurance Group, Inc.,” said James P. Helt, ACNB corporation president amd CEO. “ACNB Corporation’s past and present focus on prudent growth through both organic and inorganic strategies benefits customers, employees, communities served and, ultimately, our shareholders who invest in our future.”
In order to be eligible for consideration in this ranking for 2019, companies were required to show revenue of at least $500,000 in each of the fiscal years ending 2016, 2017 and 2018, as well as revenue growth in 2018, as compared to 2016. Companies headquartered in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry or York counties were eligible for nomination.
The presenting sponsor of the program, Baker Tilly, performed the calculations and then ranked the companies according to revenue growth over the three-year period. Both dollar and percentage increases were taken into consideration. This ranking formula resulted in the final list of 50 honorees to be recognized at an awards breakfast Sept. 9 when specific rankings within the Top 50 will be revealed.
ACNB Corporation, headquartered in Gettysburg, is the $1.7 billion financial holding company for the wholly-owned subsidiaries of ACNB Bank, Gettysburg, and Russell Insurance Group, Inc., Westminster, Md. Originally founded in 1857, ACNB Bank serves its marketplace with banking and wealth management services, including trust and retail brokerage, via a network of 22 community banking offices, located in the four southcentral Pennsylvania counties of Adams, Cumberland, Franklin and York, as well as loan offices in Lancaster and York, and Hunt Valley, Md. As a division of ACNB Bank, NWSB Bank serves its marketplace via a network of seven community banking offices located in Carroll County, Md. Russell Insurance Group, Inc., the Corporation’s insurance subsidiary, is a full-service agency with licenses in 44 states. The agency offers a broad range of property and casualty and group life and health insurance serving individual and commercial clients through office locations in Westminster, Germantown and Jarrettsville, Md. For more information regarding ACNB Corporation and its subsidiaries, please visit acnb.com.
