The Gettysburg Garden Club’s monthly meeting is Thursday, Feb. 27, at 1 p.m., at the Gettysburg Fire Hall, 35 N. Stratton St., Gettysburg. Parking is free.
Guest speakers are members of Ikebana International, Harrisburg Chapter. Ikebana is a traditional Japanese art form of flower arranging based on a combination of several elements: nature, human creativity, and formal techniques. Come learn about the art form and observe how cut flowers are given a new life when arranged in a container using the Ikebana method.
