Adams County
TOPS 1076 meets each Thursday at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Abbottstown. Weigh-ins at 9:15 a.m. Meeting at 10 a.m. Call 717-637-9062 for information.
Biglerville
The Biglerville High School Class of 1950 will meet at 1 p.m. on Aug. 14, at Gettysburg Family Restaurant.
Fairfield
The Fairfield group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets today at 8 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 13 Main St.
——
A dance will be held Wednesday, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Village Hall, located on Main Street.
——
The Fairfield Fire and EMS holds bingo every Thursday at the smoke-free dining hall. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Bingo starts at 6:45 p.m., with three early-bird games.
——
Become a “Blanketeer” with Project Linus. The Gettysburg-Adams County Chapter will gather from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at Fairfield Mennonite Church, 201 W. Main St., to share ideas, fabric, yarn and patterns during a Make-A-Blanket session.
Gettysburg
The Gettysburg group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets today at noon at St. James Lutheran Church, located at the corner of Stratton and York streets.
——
Veterans of the Army Air Corps, Army Air Force and Air Force will meet for breakfast at 9 a.m. on Thursday at Dunlap’s restaurant, Buford Avenue, across from the post office for the Gettysburg Flyboys breakfast. All veterans are invited.
Hanover
A support meeting for families and friends affected by substance use disorders and addiction is held every second and fourth Thursday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at St. Mark Lutheran Church. Enter by Willow Street, the red door entrance. Visit www.guidingheartswithhope.org, or call 717-968-3083.
York Springs
York Springs Community Day is Aug. 24, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will be held mainly at Griest Park, the Lions Park and the YOSSHS museum. There will also be activities at Lehman’s feed store and Paul’s Garage.
The day will include music, games, food and activities for all ages. Yard sales throughout town begin at 8 a.m. For more information, contest, craft, yard sale registrations, www.yscommunityday.org or info@yosshs.org.
Elsewhere
Al-Anon, Adult Children of Alcoholics, meets every Sunday at 7 p.m. at St. Mary’s Lutheran Church, Silver Run, Md.
