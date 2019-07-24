The Hanover Hebrew Congregation along with the Adams County Jewish Community (ACJC) will host a Friday night services on July 26 at 7:30 p.m., followed by an Oneg.
The service will be held at the Hanover Hebrew Congregation, 179 Second Ave., Hanover, Pa.
Services will be led by Joe Levenstein of the ACJC, who will also provide a Devar Torah.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.