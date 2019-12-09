The Southeastern Adams Volunteer Emergency Services-SAVES- will be providing approximately 10 needy families in the SAVES service area with some holiday assistance. Entitled “Project Santa” the program is a community outreach effort with the goal of delivering temporary support to families during the holiday season. More than $10,000 in food, clothing and gift certificates will be distributed today, assisting about 60 individuals.
Funding for “Project Santa” occurs throughout the year at SAVES various fundraising events. At each event a separate opportunity is made available for friends and patrons of SAVES to be a part of the project. Recipients of the contributions were chosen from information provided by school systems.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.