Hello, time to rise and shine on this day that God has given us. Remember to give thanks for the blessings we share. Here is your chance to catch up on Upper Adams news where there is plenty to do (if able), but never enough time. This is a great time of the year to enjoy the beauty of nature outdoors, including sports (despite ups and downs of weather-H-H-H, rain, etc.), see beautiful flowers and also the array of colorful birds at the feeder. You might see wildlife of rabbits and deer with fawns moving about — please let them go their way. Continue to pray for peace, troops/families, friends, those sick or in hospital and nursing homes. Have a nice week and keep in touch with this friendly, weekly column. Thanks!
News continues and it is our pleasure to meet and greet you. To share your news, please call 717-677-7554 or send to Box 94, Bendersville, Pa.
We send birthday wishes to: Darlene Cooley, Biglerville, July 23; Gloria Clapper, New Oxford, July 24; Anna Mae Cook, York Springs, Kara Lynn Daron, Biglerville, July 25, and to Kellin Siebor, Bendersville, July 26. Enjoy!
Seniors on the go: Well, not really, but what a nice surprise as Biglerville Senior Citizens met recently (but did not leave Biglerville) with a nice trip to India as Carol Rex showed a film of her trip from years ago. She spent six months overseas in India as part of an International Farm Youth Exchange. It was very interesting and informative. Mark the date of Aug. 14, at noon, for the next meeting with a covered dish picnic (ham provided) at the Harbaugh/Thomas Library. Why not join us? Let us know!
Be in the know: Upper Adams Red Hats (Apple Darlins and Country Bumpkins) were guests of Myers family, Wenksville, of a wonderful covered dish picnic. Food was delicious and tours of flower gardens were enjoyed by all in attendance. New members are always welcome. Thanks!
Just a reminder to mark this date of Aug. 10, at 1 p.m. for a Dedication of new Training Tower Module at the Adams County Emergency Services Center. Come for short program and refreshments at this area. Please check the Gettysburg Times for more details. Welcome, especially fire apparatus.
Time moves on and guess what — many are receiving 2020 calendars, but for now, let us mark some upcoming events for 2019 of these:
Saturday, July 20
* 10-11:30 a.m. Hollabaugh Bros. Fruit Market, Biglerville, extend invitation for July Cooking Classes and again on July 25, at 7 p.m. for a chance to learn how to do Peaches. Also check out fruits, veggies, fellowship and more. FMI: Please call 717-677-8412.
Sunday, July 21
* 6:30-8:30 p.m. Those popular Sunday Eve Gospel Concerts continue at beautiful Oakside Community Park, Biglerville, with the “C.B. Pickers-1” to entertain you. Bring lawn chairs, etc. Free will offering. If bad weather, at Centenary UMC, Biglerville. Come on catch the spirit.
Monday, July 22 -26
* 6:30=8:30 p.m. Children ages 3 through grade 6 and adults are welcome to VBS at Idaville U.B. Church, 3590 Carlisle Road, of Idaville for “Roar” where Life is Wild and God is Good. FMI: 717-677-8076.
July 24-27
* Are you ready for the York Springs Fire Company Annual Carnival with live bands each night 6-10 p.m., plenty of good food, rides, bingo and fireworks 10 p.m. Friday night and more? FMI: 717-528-4728. Please see special events section for more details in Gettysburg Times.
A quick look to the future, we see more events:
* Saturday, July 27, noon, will be “Christmas in July” at Bender’s Lutheran Church with covered dish lunch (hot dogs provided). Donna Kime Hartz will provide music. Help would be appreciated for shoe boxes for Samaritan’s Purse “Operation Christmas Child” to be filled. FMI/details, please contact Donna 717-253-3430 or Josie 717-677-8297. Also, plan for Bendersville Community Fire Co. Annual Carnival July 31 thru Aug. 3 of 100th Anniversary. Donations of desserts always appreciated. Thanks so much for your loyal support. Hope to see you soon.
* Just a few words to my co-workers. Kudos to our dedicated emergency personnel/volunteers, with thanks to co-worker Jim (July 13 Reporters Notebook) the mention. And we bid a farewell and good luck to summer interns Hannah and Madison, and welcome aboard Andrea Grabenstein as Gettysburg Times reporter and hope to meet you soon. Many thanks to this team, including my great niece “Bre” for all the computer help. This is not just a part-time job but an adventure and I LOVE it! With help, I hope to continue for awhile longer — who knows?
Well, it is time for a welcome break, or on the go for other projects. May God bless you until we meet next week again.
* Thought of the week: As the months pass thru 2019 so quickly, always keep God, Family and Friends very near!! And remember to attend the church of your choice.
