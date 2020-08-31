Adams County
United Way of Adams County will host the Mini Give It Up For Good Sale from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Sept. 5, at 123 Buford Ave., Gettysburg. All proceeds benefit the Community Impact Fund.
Gettysburg
The Gettysburg Walking Club will meet Tuesday, Sept. 1, at 10 a.m. at Gettysburg Recreation Park to walk. Anyone who desires may bring a bag lunch to eat at 11 a.m. at the pavilion.
