Gettysburg, PA (17325)

Today

Showers early, becoming a steady rain later in the day. High 73F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low near 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an inch.