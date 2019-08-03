Strawberry Hill plans A Night for Nature at Boyer Cellars.
The public is invited to spend a relaxing evening enjoying locally-sourced hors d’oeuvres handcrafted by Chef Subarna Sijapati, a live auction, and seasonal drinks with other nature lovers on Thursday, Oct. 24, 6-8 p.m.
The public is asked to help Strawberry Hill raise $8,000 for environmental education through this fun event. Tickets are limited and cost $30 per person. Reserve a ticket online at StrawberryHill.org, or by calling 717-642-5840.
A Night for Nature is sponsored by Boyer Cellars. To learn more about Strawberry Hill, visit the website at StrawberryHill.org.
