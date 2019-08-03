Parkinson’s Thursday, Parkinson’s education and support groups, meets at Cross Keys Village - The Brethren Home Community the third Thursday of each month.
The agenda includes: 1 p.m., Education module; 2 p.m. Social break; 2:15 p.m., Discussion group for individuals living with the disease and their caregivers; 3:15 p.m., Adjourn.
The Aug. 15 education module will hear a presentation from Robert L. Lindsay, author of "Parkinson’s Disease: How to Talk About it with York Kids." Lindsay will discuss details of his book.
Lindsay was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in October 2010. Since then, he has continued to educate others about the disease.
Registration is not required. All are welcome. Questions about the education and support groups may be directed to Jennifer Holcomb at 717-624-5474 or Daune Wynn at 717-624-2594.
Parkinson’s Thursday is held in the Encore Room, which is located inside the Harmony Ridge Community Center which is best accessed via the Village Drive entrances from U.S. Route 30 or state Route 94. Harmony Drive, which leads to the community center parking lot, intersects with Village Drive from the west. Directional signage and ample free parking are available.
