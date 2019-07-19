Adams County
Survivors of domestic violence don’t have to suffer alone. Survivors Inc. offers free and confidential support group counseling on Mondays at 7 p.m. For more information, call 717-334-9777 or 1-800-787-8106.
Gettysburg
The Gettysburg group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets today at noon and 8 p.m. at St. James Lutheran Church, located at the corner of Stratton and York streets.
——
Al-Anon Group meets Fridays from noon to 1 p.m. at Prince of Peace Church. Use High Street alley with parking in back.
——
An informal bridge group meets at the YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County on Mondays from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The group is open to anyone who understands the basic game and wants to practice or improve their play. Call 717-968-4602 for more information.
——
The Adams County Farmers Market Association will host a musical jam session at the 103 Carlisle St. market Saturday, July 20 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Musicians from the club Jeff Jamz will raise funds for the local nonprofit Waldo’s & Co.
——
The Gettysburg Walking Club will meet at the at Hanover Mall (entrance near Dick’s) at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 23, to walk the mall and have lunch at 11:15 at Café La Cucine (490 Eisenhower Drive, Suite 4, behind OSS). New walkers welcome. Call 717-339-9389 for more information.
