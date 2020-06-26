The three-day Battle of Gettysburg marked a turning point not only in the course of the American Civil War, but also for the future of the United States of America, according to a release from Jason Martz, visual information specialist, acting public affairs officer for the Gettysburg National Military Park and Eisenhower National Historic Site.
The public is invited to join park rangers, historians, and Licensed Battlefield Guides during the 157th Anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg for a series of free virtual guided walks and talks that discuss, explore, and reflect on this important chapter in the nation’s history, according to the release.
