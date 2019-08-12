The Adams County Community Foundation recently awarded its first annual grants from The Fund for Littlestown.
The fund is made possible by a permanent endowment established by the late Dick Selby to honor his parents, Mary and Bernard, and the family’s commitment to their community. The fund will provide charitable support for community needs in Littlestown for generations to come.
“The Selby family loved Littlestown and Adams County. They dedicated their lives to serving their community in many ways and through the community foundation and the fund for Littlestown, they will continue to do so,” said Community Foundation President and CEO Ralph M. Serpe.
The inaugural grants for Littlestown include:
• Littlestown Baseball - Softball for Youth Inc., $2,500. This grant covers the cost of baseball and softball uniforms for all Littlestown boys and girls participating in 2019.
• Littlestown Senior Center, $2,500. For improvements to the building entrance and parking lot, to make the Center more accessible and welcoming.
• Littlestown YMCA, $ 2,500. For Livestrong, a free program for cancer patients and survivors to build physical strength along with confidence and self-esteem.
• New Hope Ministries, $ 2,500. To support the organization as it provides a wide range of services to Littlestown residents struggling to make ends meets, including food, help with rent and utility bills, job training and more.
The Adams County Community Foundation was created to promote and facilitate charitable giving and to build a permanent civic endowment for Adams County. In addition to charitable funds supporting grants like these in Adams County, the community foundation also provides a home for charitable funds created by donors which may make distributions anywhere in Pennsylvania or across the country.
The Adams County Community Foundation’s mission is to inspire people and communities to build and distribute charitable funds for good, for Adams County, for ever. More information is available at www.adamscountycf.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.